Overview

Dr. Justin Brown, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at CEENTA SouthPark in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Belmont, NC, Huntersville, NC and Monroe, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.