Dr. Justin Brown, MD
Dr. Justin Brown, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Mercer University School Of Med Savannah Campus|Mercer University School of Medicine Savannah and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center, Candler Hospital, Effingham Health System and Memorial Health Meadows Hospital.
Savannah Vascular Institute, LLC4750 Waters Ave Ste 500, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 302-3453Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Coastal Cancer Center - Bayboro11706 Mercy Blvd Ste A, Savannah, GA 31419 Directions (912) 302-3454
Savannah Vascular Institute, LLC613 Towne Park Dr W Ste 204, Rincon, GA 31326 Directions (912) 302-3456MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Candler Hospital
- Effingham Health System
- Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
The experience was pleasant, extremely timely & resulted in a comprehensive evaluation of my medical needs.
About Dr. Justin Brown, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- University of Arkansas|University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Mercer University School Of Med Savannah Campus|Mercer University School of Medicine Savannah
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
