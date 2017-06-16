Overview

Dr. Justin Braverman, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.



Dr. Braverman works at PIH Physicians in Whittier, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.