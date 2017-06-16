Dr. Justin Braverman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braverman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Braverman, MD
Dr. Justin Braverman, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.
Christopher Aho, MD12291 Washington Blvd Ste 102, Whittier, CA 90606 Directions (562) 789-5444
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
Dr Braverman is a true doctor and he is never in a rush when you have an appointment. He really listens and has a compassionat personality.
- Bariatric Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Minimally Invasive Bariatric Surgery
- Mt Sinai Hosp
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- University Of Illinois
