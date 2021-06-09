See All Vascular Surgeons in Fort Pierce, FL
Dr. Justin Boccardo, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Justin Boccardo, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.

Dr. Boccardo works at HCA Florida Fort Pierce Surgical Specialists in Fort Pierce, FL with other offices in Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Peripheral Artery Catheterization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Fort Pierce Surgical Specialists
    2401 Frist Blvd Ste 4, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 404-3113
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  2. 2
    HCA Florida Fort Pierce Surgical Specialists - Port St Lucie
    1943 Se Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 251-2527

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
  • HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
  • HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
  • Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Atherosclerosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Peripheral Artery Catheterization

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Justin Boccardo, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598887275
    Education & Certifications

    • Case Western Reserve University Hospitals|University Hospital Case Western Reserve
    Medical Education
    • CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Boccardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boccardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boccardo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boccardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boccardo has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Peripheral Artery Catheterization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boccardo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Boccardo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boccardo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boccardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boccardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

