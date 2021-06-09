Overview

Dr. Justin Boccardo, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.



Dr. Boccardo works at HCA Florida Fort Pierce Surgical Specialists in Fort Pierce, FL with other offices in Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Peripheral Artery Catheterization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.