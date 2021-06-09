Dr. Justin Boccardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boccardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Boccardo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Boccardo, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Dr. Boccardo works at
Locations
HCA Florida Fort Pierce Surgical Specialists2401 Frist Blvd Ste 4, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Directions (772) 404-3113Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
HCA Florida Fort Pierce Surgical Specialists - Port St Lucie1943 Se Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 251-2527
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my husband's life when he was in Port Charlotte, fl. We would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Justin Boccardo, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University Hospitals|University Hospital Case Western Reserve
- CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boccardo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boccardo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boccardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boccardo has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Peripheral Artery Catheterization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boccardo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Boccardo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boccardo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boccardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boccardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.