Dr. Justin Beuthin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beuthin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Beuthin, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Beuthin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Dr. Beuthin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
SHMG Neurology and Clinical Neuropsychology - Beltline2750 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 7:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:30pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 25 Michigan St Ne, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beuthin?
Dr. Beuthin is caring, humble, and so good at tailoring my care to make sense within the big picture of my health needs.
About Dr. Justin Beuthin, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1346627916
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beuthin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Beuthin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Beuthin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beuthin works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Beuthin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beuthin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beuthin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beuthin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.