Dr. Bartley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Justin Bartley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Bartley, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Tyler, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Colorado Denver
Dr. Bartley works at
Locations
1
Azalea Orhtopedics South Broadway Clinic8101 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 939-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Azalea Orthopedics Main Clinic3414 Golden Rd, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 939-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After several years of shoulder pain, I finally talked to a doctor to determine if there was any new surgery that I might have that would alleviate the pain. I was a candidate, had reverse shoulder replacement surgery, and now going through physical therapy. I'm a very happy patient. No pain. Thank you Dr. Bartley!
About Dr. Justin Bartley, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
NPI: 1821381997
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Denver
- Scott & White Hosp-Tex A&M U
- Scott & White Hosp-Texas A&M U
- United States Air Force Academy
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bartley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.