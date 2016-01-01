Overview

Dr. Justin Balla, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LOGAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.



Dr. Balla works at Aldine Community Health Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Infection, Kidney Infection and Acute along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.