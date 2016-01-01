See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Geriatric Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Justin Balla, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LOGAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.

Dr. Balla works at Aldine Community Health Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Infection, Kidney Infection and Acute along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aldine Health Center Laboratory
    4755 Aldine Mail Route Rd, Houston, TX 77039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 985-7600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Justin Balla, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437487485
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOGAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Balla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Balla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Balla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Balla works at Aldine Community Health Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Balla’s profile.

    Dr. Balla has seen patients for Kidney Infection, Kidney Infection and Acute, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Balla has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

