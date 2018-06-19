Overview

Dr. Justin Baker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Moultrie, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Baker works at Kirk Clinic in Moultrie, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.