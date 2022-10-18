Dr. Justin Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Baker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Baker, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Baker works at
Locations
Jackson Oncology Associates1227 N State St Ste 101, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 355-2485
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is so involved i. His patients and very kind. Always paying attention to e everything
About Dr. Justin Baker, MD
- Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UMMC
- Univ Of Ms Med Ctr
- University of Mississippi
- Medical Oncology
