Dr. Justin Bain, DO
Dr. Justin Bain, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Sikeston, MO. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Ferguson Medical Group1012 N Main St Ste 115, Sikeston, MO 63801 Directions
Saint Francis Clinic Dexter1212 Saint Francis Dr, Dexter, MO 63841 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Nephrology
- English
- 1437369527
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Bain has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bain accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bain using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bain has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bain.
