Overview

Dr. Justin Bain, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Sikeston, MO. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Bain works at Ferguson Medical Group in Sikeston, MO with other offices in Dexter, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.