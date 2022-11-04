Dr. Justin Averna, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Averna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Averna, DO
Dr. Justin Averna, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
New Mexico Orthopaedics Assocs2100 Louisiana Blvd NE Ste 410, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 768-7507Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Averna took over my health care when my previous Dr. resigned from NMSCO. He took one look at my images and said that I needed surgery on my cervical spine. He basically saved my life by being so knowledgeable of the spine. I think he's a fantastic doctor who truly cares for his patients. Has a great personality and treats you with respect. He is extremely knowledgeable, he explains everything to you and most importantly, he listens. If you want the best spinal doctor, I highly recommend Dr. Justin Averna.
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1518227131
- University of New Mexico Hospitals
- Moss Rehab Hosp-Temple U Sch Med
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
