Dr. Justin Averna, DO

Pain Medicine
4.5 (94)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Justin Averna, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Averna works at New Mexico Orthopaedics in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Coccygeal Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New Mexico Orthopaedics Assocs
    2100 Louisiana Blvd NE Ste 410, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 768-7507
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:00am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Coccygeal Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Coccygeal Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Bursitis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Male Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscular Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pain Management Through Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation Therapy Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 94 ratings
    Patient Ratings (94)
    5 Star
    (88)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 04, 2022
    Dr. Averna took over my health care when my previous Dr. resigned from NMSCO. He took one look at my images and said that I needed surgery on my cervical spine. He basically saved my life by being so knowledgeable of the spine. I think he's a fantastic doctor who truly cares for his patients. Has a great personality and treats you with respect. He is extremely knowledgeable, he explains everything to you and most importantly, he listens. If you want the best spinal doctor, I highly recommend Dr. Justin Averna.
    Steve Abla — Nov 04, 2022
    About Dr. Justin Averna, DO

    • Pain Medicine
    • English
    • 1518227131
    Education & Certifications

    • University of New Mexico Hospitals
    • Moss Rehab Hosp-Temple U Sch Med
    • Delaware County Memorial Hospital
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Averna, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Averna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Averna has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Averna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Averna works at New Mexico Orthopaedics in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Averna’s profile.

    Dr. Averna has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Coccygeal Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Averna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    94 patients have reviewed Dr. Averna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Averna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Averna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Averna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

