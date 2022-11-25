Overview

Dr. Justin Arnold, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Arnold works at Center Sports Medicine/Orthpdcs in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.