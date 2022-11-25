See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Justin Arnold, MD

Orthopedics
5 (133)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Justin Arnold, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.

Dr. Arnold works at Center Sports Medicine/Orthpdcs in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Thomas S Templeton MD
    2415 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 624-2696
    Parkridge Medical Center - Diagnostic Center (Plaza 4)
    2205 McCallie Ave Ste 302, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 624-2696

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
  • Parkridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Trigger Finger
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 133 ratings
    Patient Ratings (133)
    5 Star
    (123)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 25, 2022
    Very helpful, knowledgeable and seemed to care about my concerns and recovery
    Philip — Nov 25, 2022
    About Dr. Justin Arnold, MD

    Orthopedics
    English
    1891919676
    Education & Certifications

    Indiana Hand to Shoulder Center
    University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Chattanooga Campus
    University of Tennessee School of Medicine
    Furman University
    Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
