Overview

Dr. Justin Amaro, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.



Dr. Amaro works at Amaro Integrative Medicine in Amarillo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.