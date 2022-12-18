Dr. Justin Albani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Albani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Justin Albani, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Liberty Hospital and Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road.
Dr. Albani works at
Kansas City Urology Care, PA1950 Diamond Pkwy Ste 200, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Urology
- English
- Male
- 1295777464
- University Of Pennsylvania
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Urology
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Liberty Hospital
- Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road
Dr. Albani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Albani using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Albani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albani has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Albani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albani.
