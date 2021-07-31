Dr. Justin Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Abraham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Abraham, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Community Hospital and St. Catherine Hospital.
Dr. Abraham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwest Indiana Neurological Associates PC801 MacArthur Blvd, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-2995
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- St. Catherine Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abraham?
Have seen Dr. Abraham for a couple of years now. Has always listened and was willing to try a different treatment if something didn't work. My previous 2 neurologists weren't very willing to every try anything differnet.
About Dr. Justin Abraham, MD
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225322522
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Penn State Hershey Med Ctr
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Pennsylvania State University
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abraham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abraham works at
Dr. Abraham has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abraham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abraham speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.