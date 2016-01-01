Dr. Justin Abbatemarco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbatemarco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Abbatemarco, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Abbatemarco, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Dr. Abbatemarco works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 445-1521Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
University of Utah Center for Alzheimer's Care- Neurology Clinic729 S Arapeen Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84108 Directions (801) 585-7575
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Justin Abbatemarco, MD
- Neurology
- 7 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
