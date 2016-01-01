Overview

Dr. Justin Abbatemarco, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.



Dr. Abbatemarco works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.