Dr. Justin Aaker is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Williamson, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center -taylor and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Aaker works at Well Life Counseling & Therapy, Goergetown, TX in Georgetown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.