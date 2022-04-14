Dr. Justen Sumner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sumner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justen Sumner, MD
Overview
Dr. Justen Sumner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Sumner works at
Locations
Center for Gynecology and Women's Health3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 106, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
This morning, I had my first ob gyn appointment in over 20 years at Langhorne, PA office with Dr. Justen Sumner, M.D. As a traditional Asian female, I was extremely hesitant about being examined by a male gynecologist. But, Dr. Sumner was culturally sensitive and very knowledgeable professional with excellent bedside manners who made me feel very comfortable being examined by him. He displayed excellent communication skills as he very patiently and thoroughly answered all my questions and concerns that brought me in today. He educated me about available test/ treatment options due to cancer history on both sides of my family and I really appreciated that his recommendation options were based on current research findings. I would very highly recommend him without any hesitation. I also would like to express my appreciation to Ginny at the front desk who explained to me that Dr. Sumner's open availability for appointments were due to him recently having joined their practice.
About Dr. Justen Sumner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1629496294
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sumner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sumner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sumner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sumner has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sumner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
208 patients have reviewed Dr. Sumner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sumner.
