Dr. Justen Sumner, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (208)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Justen Sumner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Sumner works at Jefferson Obstetrics and Gynecology Torresdale in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Center for Gynecology and Women's Health
    3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 106, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 208 ratings
Patient Ratings (208)
5 Star
(187)
4 Star
(17)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Justen Sumner, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Years of Experience
  • 9 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1629496294
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
Internship
  • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
Medical Education
  • Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Justen Sumner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sumner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sumner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sumner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sumner works at Jefferson Obstetrics and Gynecology Torresdale in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Sumner’s profile.

Dr. Sumner has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sumner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

208 patients have reviewed Dr. Sumner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sumner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sumner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sumner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

