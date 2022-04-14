Overview

Dr. Justen Sumner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Sumner works at Jefferson Obstetrics and Gynecology Torresdale in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

