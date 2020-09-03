See All Dermatologists in Hialeah, FL
Dr. Just Brahmatewari, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Just Brahmatewari, MD

Dermatology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Just Brahmatewari, MD is a Dermatologist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Brahmatewari works at Just V Brahmatewari MD in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, Contact Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mark Kaufmann, MD
Dr. Mark Kaufmann, MD
6 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Janice Lima-Maribona, DO
Dr. Janice Lima-Maribona, DO
8 (203)
View Profile
Dr. Joseph Caravaglio, MD
Dr. Joseph Caravaglio, MD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    J. Brahmatewari, M.D.P.A
    4445 W 16th Ave Ste 402, Hialeah, FL 33012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 341-7551
  2. 2
    Just V Brahmatewari MD
    6301 Biscayne Blvd Ste 200, Miami, FL 33138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 751-7771

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Contact Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Contact Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Brahmatewari?

    Sep 03, 2020
    Making an appointment with Dr. J was easy. I got paperwork emailed to me prior to my appointment, I Signed and returned papers timely online. They called and emailed me several times in advance to confirm appointment. My appt was at 3pm. Dr J examined me at 3pm sharp. Punctuality is important to me, as time is money. He is very knowledgeable, a straight shooter, kind, answered all my questions and treated all of my health concerns right there, he didn’t sugarcoated or delayed treatment. My issues were resolved in one visit. Staff was extraprofessional. Most of them are bilingüal, including Dr. J (it’s a plus in Miami). I recommend Dr. J. He and his staff are doing everything the right way, the way customer service and medical attention are supposed to be done. He delivers!
    Orlando — Sep 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Just Brahmatewari, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Just Brahmatewari, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Brahmatewari to family and friends

    Dr. Brahmatewari's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Brahmatewari

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Just Brahmatewari, MD.

    About Dr. Just Brahmatewari, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346230786
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Just Brahmatewari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brahmatewari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brahmatewari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brahmatewari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brahmatewari has seen patients for Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, Contact Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brahmatewari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Brahmatewari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brahmatewari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brahmatewari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brahmatewari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Just Brahmatewari, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.