Dr. Jurswin Pieternelle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jurswin Pieternelle, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Locations
Southeast Texas Ob/gyn Associates755 N 11th St Ste P4200, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 899-1499
Victory Medical Center Beaumont Lp6025 Metropolitan Dr, Beaumont, TX 77706 Directions (409) 617-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He delivered my last 2 children and he takes care of my gynecological needs. I think he’s wonderful. He takes his time and explains everything very well. I never feel embarrassed or rushed! He is also my daughter’s physician. I recommend him to anyone looking for an Ob/Gyn.
About Dr. Jurswin Pieternelle, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1245224591
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pieternelle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pieternelle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pieternelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Pieternelle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pieternelle.
