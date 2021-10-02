Overview

Dr. Jurswin Pieternelle, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.



Dr. Pieternelle works at SOUTHEAST TEXAS OB/GYN ASSOCIATES in Beaumont, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.