Dr. Treibergs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juris Treibergs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juris Treibergs, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.
Dr. Treibergs works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Psychology Associates323 Court St, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 747-2705
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Treibergs?
Dr. T has helped my Mom and brother very much. He is a kind and patient man, and very generous with his time. I am grateful for everything he has done. ?
About Dr. Juris Treibergs, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1790760098
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Pediatrics and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Treibergs accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Treibergs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Treibergs works at
Dr. Treibergs has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Treibergs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Treibergs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Treibergs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Treibergs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Treibergs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.