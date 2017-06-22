Dr. Jurij Bilyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bilyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jurij Bilyk, MD
Dr. Jurij Bilyk, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dept of Oculoplastics840 Walnut St Ste 930, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Bilyk, although we met at Wills Hospital due to my emergency situation, I am thankful of your care during my time of need. For the last couple of weeks I've experienced many emotional and mental storms. Because of you, your staff and the nurse whom took many of my numerous calls I can exhale. Thank you for lending all your skills — surgical and humanitarian — to my case”
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish, Ukrainian and Vietnamese
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Dr. Bilyk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bilyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bilyk has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Eyelid Disorders and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bilyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bilyk speaks Spanish, Ukrainian and Vietnamese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bilyk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bilyk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bilyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bilyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.