Dr. Juraluck Songsangkhan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M College of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.



Dr. Songsangkhan works at Complete Women's Care Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.