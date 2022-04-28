Dr. Juozas Zavadzkas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zavadzkas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juozas Zavadzkas, MD
Overview
Dr. Juozas Zavadzkas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Swansboro, NC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carteret Health Care and Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Eyecarecenter775 W Corbett Ave, Swansboro, NC 28584 Directions (844) 206-8348
Hospital Affiliations
- Carteret Health Care
- Onslow Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Physician! Wonderful bedside manner, listens to patient. Knowledgeable and caring. Highly recommend Dr. Z.
About Dr. Juozas Zavadzkas, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1770789547
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
