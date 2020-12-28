Dr. Junuk Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Junuk Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Junuk Kim, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Locations
Premier General and Colorectal Surgery847 Cypress Creek Pkwy, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (832) 303-2922
Premier General and Colorectal Surgery, PA129 Vision Park Blvd Ste 212, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (832) 303-2922Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Premier General and Colorectal Surgery3115 College Park Dr Ste 110, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions (832) 303-2922
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
From the first meet to the end he truley is a professional and kind hearted Dr. Thank you for you attention and care
About Dr. Junuk Kim, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Japanese, Korean and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- Saint Vincent's Hospital-Manhattan
- New York Medical College
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Hemorrhoids and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Japanese, Korean and Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.