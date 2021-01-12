Dr. Junsoo Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Junsoo Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Junsoo Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Cardiac Care Associates3025 Hamaker Ct Ste 100, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 977-4952Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Cardiac Care Associates1830 Town Center Dr Ste 405, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-4953
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I never feel rushed when I see Dr Lee. He takes the time to listen and thoroughly discuss my concerns. I always feel good about my visits with him. I highly recommend him for your cardiology needs.
About Dr. Junsoo Lee, MD
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1427283563
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee works at
