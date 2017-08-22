See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Irvine, CA
Dr. Junli Zha, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Junli Zha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SZECHWAN MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Zha works at Dr Zha Medical in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr Zha Medical
    4980 Barranca Pkwy Ste 110, Irvine, CA 92604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 262-0838

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 22, 2017
    Dr. Zha has been my family doctor for years, and I'm always impressed by the qualities she embodies as a physician. Her clinic has a luxurious, high-scale feeling that's still very comforting because of the attentiveness of Dr. Zha and all her staff. You can tell Dr. Zha is highly knowledgable and confident in her work, which makes me feel confident as well. My questions are always answered, and she's very in tune with her patients, taking the time to listen to you and explain what's going on.
    Tiantian in Irvine, CA — Aug 22, 2017
    About Dr. Junli Zha, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1275561276
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SZECHWAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Junli Zha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zha accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Zha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

