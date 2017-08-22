Overview

Dr. Junli Zha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SZECHWAN MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Zha works at Dr Zha Medical in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.