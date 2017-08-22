Dr. Junli Zha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Junli Zha, MD
Overview
Dr. Junli Zha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SZECHWAN MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Zha works at
Locations
Dr Zha Medical4980 Barranca Pkwy Ste 110, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 262-0838
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zha has been my family doctor for years, and I'm always impressed by the qualities she embodies as a physician. Her clinic has a luxurious, high-scale feeling that's still very comforting because of the attentiveness of Dr. Zha and all her staff. You can tell Dr. Zha is highly knowledgable and confident in her work, which makes me feel confident as well. My questions are always answered, and she's very in tune with her patients, taking the time to listen to you and explain what's going on.
About Dr. Junli Zha, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1275561276
Education & Certifications
- SZECHWAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Zha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zha accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zha speaks Chinese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.