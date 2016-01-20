Dr. Junith Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Junith Thompson, MD
Dr. Junith Thompson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.
Junith M. Thompson M.d. S.c.6530 Sheridan Rd Ste 9, Kenosha, WI 53143 Directions (262) 657-8360
- Froedtert Kenosha Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
She is warm, compassionate, and really listened to me.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English, French
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson speaks French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.