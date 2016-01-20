Overview

Dr. Junith Thompson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.



Dr. Thompson works at Junith M. Thompson M.d. S.c. in Kenosha, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.