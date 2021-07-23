Dr. Junichi Yamamoto, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yamamoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Junichi Yamamoto, PHD
Dr. Junichi Yamamoto, PHD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albany, NY.
Dr. Yamamoto works at
Albany Medical College, 47 New Scotland Ave Fl 3, Albany, NY 12208
Albany Medical Center, 43 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208
Millard Fillmore Gates Hospital, 3 Gates Cir, Buffalo, NY 14209
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
After ex ray showed two aneurysm. ( Lost a sister due to aneurysm in 1970's. At age 32. ) I was so so scared. Dr. Yamamoto ordered a cat scan. It showed only one very large aneurysm. Surgery was set for the next day. He explain in detail what had to be done. 4 clamps in my head. On way to surgery I was crying. He wiped my tears away. touched my head and said " don't cry you will be alright ". Dr. Yamamoto is the most caring doctor I have ever met. Thank You so much Dr. you saved my life. That was in 2011. I see him every year for another aneurysm and cat scan to make sure it's not growing. Wouldn't and won't see any other Dr. to take care of me. Sweet spot in my heart forever.
