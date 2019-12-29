Dr. Junho Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Junho Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Junho Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They graduated from YONSEI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
1
Lees Medical Associates3825 Parsons Blvd Ste 1G, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (347) 997-0485
2
Lees Medical Associates1270 Broadway Rm 405, New York, NY 10001 Directions (212) 714-1170
3
Insook Lee MD14748 Roosevelt Ave Ste L9, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 353-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very good
About Dr. Junho Lee, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Korean
- 1245321462
Education & Certifications
- Erie County Medical Center
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
- YONSEI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee speaks Korean.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.