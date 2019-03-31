Dr. Junhee Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Junhee Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Junhee Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Locations
Robert P Tucker III M.d. PC9875 Medlock Bridge Pkwy Ste 100, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Directions (770) 813-0026
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience with Dr. Lee. I had surgery in 2017, removal of excess eye lid. The surgery was pleasant overall, Dr Lee and his staff were very processional. It's been two years since my surgery and no issues whatsoever. Thanks Dr Lee.
About Dr. Junhee Lee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1285677229
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Blepharoplasty and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
