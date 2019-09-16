Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jung Cheng, MD
Overview
Dr. Jung Cheng, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Victory Medical Center Fort Worth Lp600 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 882-2440Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Neurology Inpatient Physician Services800 W Randol Mill Rd Ste 2300, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 960-6648
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent knowledge and ability to discuss her findings with patients.
About Dr. Jung Cheng, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1942200464
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Neurology
Dr. Cheng works at
