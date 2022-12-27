Dr. Jung Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jung Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jung Park, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.
Dr. Park works at
Locations
-
1
Bucks County Orthopedic Specialists800 W State St Ste 201, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 348-7000
-
2
Bucks County Orthopedic Specialists - Warrington2800 Kelly Rd Ste 300, Warrington, PA 18976 Directions (215) 348-7000
-
3
Health and Wellness Center847 Easton Rd Ste 2750, Warrington, PA 18976 Directions (215) 348-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Park?
I got an appointment with 24 hours of when I called. Dr. Park diagnosed and treated my hand in less than 15 minutes. He's knowledgeable and gentle when he's treating you.
About Dr. Jung Park, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1659517902
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado At Denver
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Park speaks Korean and Spanish.
114 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.