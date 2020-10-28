Overview

Dr. Jung Park, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Sao Paulo School Of Med and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center and PIH Health Downey Hospital.



Dr. Park works at PIH Health in Downey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.