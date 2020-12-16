Dr. Jung Lim, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jung Lim, DDS
Dr. Jung Lim, DDS is an Endodontics Practitioner in Palmdale, CA.
Jackson Robert MD41250 12th St W Ste C, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 349-4517
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Dental Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Liberty Dental
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Root canals - two molars. Dr. Lim provided excellent care. Very thoughtful and made sure I was comfortable. His staff was also very helpful and kind.
Dr. Lim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lim accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.