Dr. Jung Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jung Lim, MD
Overview
Dr. Jung Lim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Annandale, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WONKWANG UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE.
Dr. Lim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northern Virginia Neurology & Headache Pllc7700 Little River Tpke Ste 605, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (571) 620-7159
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lim?
Dr. Lim is very knowledgeable, calm and hopeful. I have been seeing him for about 9months for my pain on my neck/ back with chronic neurological conditions. He combines acupuncture with modern medicine to provide patients for a more well-rounded treatment. I was impressed with his kindness and extensiveness when answering my questions. His receptionist and staffs are all very helpful nd kind. The office and rooms are always kept clean.
About Dr. Jung Lim, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1598985434
Education & Certifications
- WONKWANG UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lim works at
Dr. Lim has seen patients for Cognitive Function Testing, Vertigo and Nerve Conduction Studies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.