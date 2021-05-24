Overview

Dr. Jung Lim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Annandale, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WONKWANG UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE.



Dr. Lim works at Northern Virginia Neurology & Headache in Annandale, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Function Testing, Vertigo and Nerve Conduction Studies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.