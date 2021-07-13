Dr. Jung Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jung Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jung Kim, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
-
1
Saint Lukes Roosevelt Hospital Lab1000 10th Ave, New York, NY 10019 Directions (914) 441-7359Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
I had a consultation today with Dr. Kim and his assistant, another Dr. Kim, regarding my chronic back pain and different options for pain control. They reviewed my MRI’s, asked me a lot of questions and spent a significant amount of time with me. The doctor listened carefully and responded appropriately to my concerns and pain. He and the office and office staff were very very nice. I highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Jung Kim, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1649414509
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.