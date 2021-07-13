Overview

Dr. Jung Kim, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Kim works at Mount Sinai Health System in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.