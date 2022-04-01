Dr. Jung Dao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jung Dao, MD
Overview
Dr. Jung Dao, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Cornea & Cataract Consultants of Arizona3815 E Bell Rd Ste 2500, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (623) 889-2445
-
2
Cornea Consultants Of Arizona1100 S Dobson Rd Ste 120, Chandler, AZ 85286 Directions (480) 833-8006
- 3 9185 W Thunderbird Rd, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 889-2445
- 4 2517 N Great Western Dr, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Directions (602) 258-4321
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Doa is a very good and caring dr. He put lens in my eyes 20 yrs ago. I ended up having 20/20 vision!! Still going strong!! I would have needed glasses so thick my nose would not hold them up. I could not see far away worth a crap His staff is great also.
About Dr. Jung Dao, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427007202
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
