Dr. Jung Dao, MD

Ophthalmology
2.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jung Dao, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Dao works at Cornea Consultants Of Arizona in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ, Peoria, AZ and Prescott Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Corneal Diseases and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cornea & Cataract Consultants of Arizona
    3815 E Bell Rd Ste 2500, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 889-2445
  2. 2
    Cornea Consultants Of Arizona
    1100 S Dobson Rd Ste 120, Chandler, AZ 85286 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 833-8006
  3. 3
    9185 W Thunderbird Rd, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 889-2445
  4. 4
    2517 N Great Western Dr, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 258-4321

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ocular Hypertension
Corneal Diseases
Eye Infections
Ocular Hypertension
Corneal Diseases
Eye Infections

Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Apr 01, 2022
    Dr Doa is a very good and caring dr. He put lens in my eyes 20 yrs ago. I ended up having 20/20 vision!! Still going strong!! I would have needed glasses so thick my nose would not hold them up. I could not see far away worth a crap His staff is great also.
    Lillian White — Apr 01, 2022
    About Dr. Jung Dao, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1427007202
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jung Dao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dao has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Corneal Diseases and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Dao. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

