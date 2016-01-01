Overview

Dr. Jung Chang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from YONSEI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Chang works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties at Great Neck in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.