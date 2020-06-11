Dr. Juner Colina-Biscotto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colina-Biscotto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juner Colina-Biscotto, MD
Overview
Dr. Juner Colina-Biscotto, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waterford, CT. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Backus Hospital, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Colina-Biscotto works at
Locations
1
Retina Group of New England PC174 Cross Rd, Waterford, CT 06385 Directions (860) 444-1292
2
Fnp Medical Services LLC400 Bayonet St Ste 206, New London, CT 06320 Directions (860) 444-1292
3
Retina Group of New England, PC79 Wawecus St Ste 104, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 887-6429Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
(203)458-02456 Business Park Dr Ste 203A, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 458-0245
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
The staff is very efficient and knowledgeable, but needs to try to be more friendly to patients
About Dr. Juner Colina-Biscotto, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1457510687
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
