Dr. June Yong, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Gastroenterology1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste C305, Lexington, KY 40504 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
About Dr. June Yong, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- University Of Kentucky Hospital Lexington
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- University of Birmingham
- Gastroenterology
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Dr. Yong has seen patients for Gastritis, Pancreatitis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yong speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.
