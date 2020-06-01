Dr. June Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. June Wu, MD
Overview
Dr. June Wu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Wu works at
Locations
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wu saw our 2 y.o. (at the time) daughter to give a second opinion on the AVM she was born with on the side of her head. She had gone through 7 surgeries already and although she was being treated at a highly regarded hospital for the rare disease, we were lucky to meet Dr. Wu. She was excellent with our daughter in the room, and made sure to talk about every possible best and worst case scenario (waiting for our daughter’s grandmother to take her for a walk before discussing the worst case). She didn’t sugar coat anything, but when you’re dealing with a disease that has so much uncertainty, as a parent, you should not want anything sugar coated. She might not always tell you what you want to hear, but she tells you what you NEED to hear to make the best decision for your child’s future. We got a lot of extremely important information for our Daughter’s short & long term health from Dr. Wu and I would recommend her to any family requiring her services.
About Dr. June Wu, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1558380212
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hosp Boston
- Columbia Presbyterian MC
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wu speaks Cantonese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
