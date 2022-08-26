Overview

Dr. June McKoy, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McKoy works at Champaign Dental Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.