Dr. June Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. June Liu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. June Liu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Liu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UCLA Behavioral Health Assocs11318 National Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064 Directions (310) 730-1493
Hospital Affiliations
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liu?
We loved her as our son's ped. She did not rush us, was respectful of our thoughts and concerns, and was super knowledgeable.
About Dr. June Liu, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1952538340
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Liu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.