Dr. June Lee, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at South Florida Neurosurgery in Wellington, FL with other offices in Atlantis, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.