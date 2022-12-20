Dr. June Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. June Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. June Lee, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Breast Specialists of South Florida1397 Medical Park Blvd Ste 340, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 510-2337MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Breast Specialists of South Florida130 John F Kennedy Dr Ste 132, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 510-2337Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 12:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had my first appointment yesterday and know I have found my surgeon. Dr. Lee was more than I anticipated and expected, far exceeding my hopes. She was punctual and spent a long amount of quality time with me which was so appreciated. She has a calmness and such a caring persona. She needs to bottle that and give it gratis to so many other physicians to whom patients are just a revenue number. I'm a nearly 80 year old breast cancer survivor (1988) and one of my saline implants, in the opposite breast of my mastectomy, of the same year has encapsulated. Implants were put in due to so much breast tissue removed for biopsies. I now have a baseball sized mound in my left breast that, though not painful, is disfiguring and very upsetting. It appeared about 6 weeks ago and mainly is making more more hormonal and weepy. An MRI is being scheduled right now and the results should help make the route to follow ahead clearer. I am blessed to having been referred to Dr. Lee.
About Dr. June Lee, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Clinic, Dallas Tx
- Abington Meml Hosp-Temple U
- Abington Meml Hosp/Temple U
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Swarthmore College
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Korean and Spanish.
139 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.