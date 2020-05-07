Dr. Kwark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. June Kwark, MD
Overview
Dr. June Kwark, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from ALTON OCHSNER MEDICAL FOUNDATION and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Kwark works at
Locations
Thunderbird OB/GYN5757 W Thunderbird Rd Ste W202, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 678-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had to switch to a newer doctor due to new insurance so I called and was scheduled with Dr. Kwark. She was awesome! Very friendly and fast! I felt very comfortable! She was very professional and the nurse/technician(?) that showed me to the room was awesome as well! I didnt catch her name though. I highly recommend Dr. Kwark!
About Dr. June Kwark, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1154428415
Education & Certifications
- ALTON OCHSNER MEDICAL FOUNDATION
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwark works at
Dr. Kwark has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.