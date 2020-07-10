Dr. June Hou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. June Hou, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. June Hou, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Montefiore Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hou is extremely knowledgeable, professional and very empathetic. She takes time to talk to you and explain in detail your condition and outcome. I had ovarian cancer and Dr Hou performed the surgery and walked me through every step of the way And continues to be so caring and supportive. She is wonderful and I was so fortunate to have her as my doctor.
About Dr. June Hou, MD
- Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Einstein Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
