Overview

Dr. June He, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They completed their residency with University Tx Med School At Houston



Dr. He works at Pacific Nephrology Associates in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Nausea and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

