Dr. June George, MD
Overview
Dr. June George, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Locations
June M George, MD2751 Debarr Rd Ste 280 Bldg B, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5191
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I have been referred to June Goerge for continuing issues. I just love Dr Goerge. She makes you feel validated as she really listens. I am also impressed with the office staff who made me feel welcome, and don't mind having a conversation. To me a sense of humor is one of the best coping skills and I always leave laughing. Special thanks to Sarah for caring a little extra and for getting me. I am an entertainer and I know how tough it can be to stay positive and these guys have it!!!
About Dr. June George, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1891735346
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Constra Coasta Health
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
