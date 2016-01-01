Dr. June Fry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. June Fry, MD
Overview
Dr. June Fry, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Chestnut Hill Hospital.
Locations
Chestnut Hill Hospital8835 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118 Directions (610) 828-4060
Hospital Affiliations
- Chestnut Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. June Fry, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Turkish
- 1558410845
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Neurology
