Overview

Dr. June Fry, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Chestnut Hill Hospital.



Dr. Fry works at Barden Thorwarth and Daughtridge in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Sleep-Related Leg Cramp and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.